MLB World Reacts To Controversial Roger Maris Jr. News

Roger Maris Jr. was at Rogers Center on Wednesday night to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Roger Maris Jr. was at Rogers Center on Wednesday night to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tie his father's all-time American League home run record.

Following the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays, Maris made an interesting comment about Judge's 2022 season.

Maris said Judge should be celebrated as the single-season home run champion if he hits 62 homers.

"I think it means a lot, not just for me, I think it means a lot for a lot of people," Maris explained. "He’s clean, he’s a Yankee, he plays the game the right way. I think it gives people a chance to look at somebody who should be revered for hitting 62 home runs and not just as a guy who did it in the American League. He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That’s really who he is if he hits 62 and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something."

Maris added that he believes Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire's records are illegitimate.

It's not a surprise to see that Maris' comments have ruffled some feathers.

"Bonds is the HR King. We all witnessed it," one fan said. "It's in the Record Books. Cry More."

"He’s entitled to his own opinion," another fan responded. "But he’s wrong."

"73 is 73," a third fan tweeted. "Nobody is topping that."

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, it appears baseball fans still consider Bonds as the single-season home run champion.

Spoiler alert: Aaron Judge also believes the all-time record rightfully belongs to Bonds.