MLB World Reacts To Controversial Wrigley Field Opinion

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Josh Winckowski left Wrigley Field on Saturday unimpressed with the venerable ballpark.

Winckowski, who pitched six innings and gave up two runs in Boston's 3-1 loss to the Cubs, said the "Friendly Confines" felt "underwhelming" to him.

“A little underwhelming,” Winckowski said, via MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “Fenway kind of has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard, if you ask me. I didn’t really feel anything, to be honest. It kind of just felt like another ballpark.”

Considering Wrigley's reputation among Cubs fans and to baseball aficionados in general, Winckowski's comments generated plenty of blowback.

However, there are a few people who understand where Winckowski was coming from.

"I think fans and players would differ drastically in their assessments of Wrigley and Fenway," said Fantasy Pros' Anderson Pickard. "Pitching under the lights and buzz of Fenway feels a lot different than sitting on a tiny, angled wood slab in right field with your neck craned so that you see the game from afar."

"He's literally right," said another Twitter user.

We can't blame Winckowski and any of his teammates for wanting to get out of Wrigley quickly though. Losing the first two games of a series to a team that is 32-46 will do that to you.

Boston will try to avoid the sweep this afternoon.