MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Incredible Record

Brewers’ right-hander Corbin Burnes is off to a scorching start this season. So much so, the 26-year-old has broken a major MLB record.

Burnes is the first pitcher in MLB history to record 52 strikeouts without a single walk to start a season. He accomplished the major feat on Thursday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Take a look.

Few pitchers have ever gotten off to this good a start to a season. Burnes continues to amaze.

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Brewers’ right-hander was 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts. He needed just two innings of work to record his 52nd strikeout of the season.

Baseball fans are in shock as to how incredible Burnes has been so far this season.

“It’s almost unbelievable for a starter to do this,” one fan wrote. “Roy Halladay once said his goal was to finish every season with fewer walks than starts, and he did so three times. Burnes is into his sixth start without one base on balls.”

Take a look at a few more reactions to Burnes’ amazing accomplishment in the tweets below.

This really is a wild record to set, especially for a starter. He’s 17 Ks past Adam Wainwright for the most by a SP. https://t.co/hxc8eH3F1i — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) May 13, 2021

JUST GIVE HIM THE CY YOUNG AWARD NOW https://t.co/AjbpfTdTnt — Sarah (@sarahspooon) May 13, 2021

I know the game is different now, and strikeouts are up and yada yada, but you have to admit: starting your season with 52 straight Ks without issuing a single walk is pretty incredible. https://t.co/vmcL4mq1DL — Bleacher Nation Cubs (@BleacherNation) May 13, 2021

You know Corbin Burnes did the improbable when even Cubs’ fan accounts are giving him praise. He’s been that special up to this point of the season.

If the right-hander keeps pitching like he has all-season long, he’s going to be the undisputed NL Cy Young award winner.