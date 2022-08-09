MLB World Reacts To Crushing Chris Sale Injury News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Chris Sale's horrid string of bad luck continues.

The Boston Red Sox revealed that the starting pitcher will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured wrist. He suffered the injury while riding his bicycle Saturday.

Sale was already sidelined before this latest setback. In his second MLB start back from a fractured rib cage, the southpaw broke his pinkie finger after getting hit by a line-drive comebacker.

He has made just 11 big-league starts over the last three seasons.

Baseball fans can't believe Sale sustained yet another injury.

Sale made the All-Star team seven straight times from 2012 to 2018. During that stretch, he posted a 2.91 ERA and finished no lower than sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

He tallied 308 strikeouts in 2017, the last time he made at least 30 starts in a season.

If there's any consolation, this wrist injury occurred on his non-throwing hand. Having fallen to last place in the AL East, the Red Sox had no reason to rush Sale back from his broken pinkie anyway.

Let's hope Sale returns to the mound next year after a safe and healthy offseason