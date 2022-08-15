MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 04: Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers.

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season.

Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow.

"Dodgers starter Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery on August 23. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache," Robert Murray reports.

It's a crushing blow to the Dodgers, who were hoping to get Buehler back for a playoff push.

"Well this is kind of a big deal," one fan wrote.

"Good thing we got an elite starter at the deadline," one fan said sarcastically.

"Dr. Neal ElAttrache has a busy next week. Tomorrow: Zach Wilson knee surgery. Next Tuesday: Walker Buehler elbow surgery," another fan pointed out.

The Dodgers are currently the odds-on favorite in the National League, though the Mets could be seen as the frontrunners now by many.