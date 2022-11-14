MLB World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Center Fielder

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime center fielder on Sunday night.

Chuck Carr, an eight-year Major League Baseball veteran, died at the age of 55 on Sunday evening. He played for several different teams throughout his career, including the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder was on the inaugural Florida Marlins team.

"Chuck Carr, key centerfielder on the inaugural Florida Marlins team has died at age 55 after battling cancer. He led the NL in steals in 1993. Also played for Mets, Cardinals, Astros and Brewers in eight-year MLB career," Nick Diunte reported on Sunday night.

Carr played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He led the National League in steals once.

The MLB World is paying tribute to Carr on social media on Sunday night.

"RIP to Chuck Carr who just lost his battle to cancer. He was only 55 years young," one fan wrote.

"Rest in peace to former Florida #Marlins centerfielder Chuck Carr. Carr was drafted 14th by Florida in the 1992 Expansion Draft. He played for the Fish from 1993-1995. He won the 1993 Lou Brock award for having the most stolen bases in the National League that season," another fan wrote.

"Chuck Carr not only led the inaugural year #Marlins in stolen bases with 58, he led the entire National League. His name was a staple as the Miami franchise grew through its first three years. Our thoughts are with Chuck and his family," one fan added.

"Just saw that Chuck Carr, an original Marlin passed away at age 55. Chuck always made it interesting to be around. Sad to hear. May his memory be a blessing," one fan added.

"Damn. Chuck Carr burst onto the scene in South Florida leading the National League in stolen bases in the inaugural season and making highlight reel catches in center field seemingly every night. One of my all-time favorite Marlins to watch," another fan wrote.

Rest in peace, Chuck.