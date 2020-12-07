MLB World Reacts To Death Of Philles Legend Dick Allen

MLB lost another great player from a bygone era on Monday when seven-time All-Star Dick Allen passed away. He died at his home in Wampum, Pennsylvania at the age of of 78.

The former 1972 AL MVP lit up the league for 15 years as a member of six different teams. He spent most of his time with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox, becoming a star in both cities. Allen led MLB in home-runs twice throughout his career, ending his playing days with 351 homers. He finished his 15 years in baseball with a batting average of .292 and over 1,100 RBI.

Unfortunately, Allen never received widespread recognition for his illustrious career. He hit the fifth-most home runs (319) over an 11-year span (1964-74) and ended his career with a 156 OPS+, ranking seventh all-time.

He is widely regarded as one of the best players to not be in the Hall-of-Fame.

Here’s a look at some reactions from around MLB to Allen’s death:

With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum pic.twitter.com/BEIrcQlfRG — Dick Allen (@DickAllen_15) December 7, 2020

• 7x All-Star

• 1972 AL MVP

• 1964 NL Rookie of the Year

• 2x AL home run leader

• 1972 AL RBI leader RIP Dick Allen pic.twitter.com/OS7rekqt4G — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 7, 2020

The White Sox send our condolences to the family and friends of seven-time All-Star and 1972 A.L. MVP, Dick Allen, who passed away today. pic.twitter.com/KQmO6t9oAX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 7, 2020

Rest in power to Dick Allen, underrated slugger and owner of one of the best SI covers ever pic.twitter.com/6OPqs6y6uT — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) December 7, 2020

it is not hyperbole to say that Dick Allen is one of the best hitters of all-time, and it's an utter shame that the collective baseball world failed to properly recognize him as such before he passed away pic.twitter.com/PwJbDJnVcE — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 7, 2020

Rest in peace, Dick Allen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S3nyAkf6WD — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 7, 2020

The Philadelphia Phillies organization released the most touching statement of the day in a press release on Monday afternoon. Allen spent the first seven years of his career with the NL East team, including when he won the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year.

“The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen,” the team said.

“Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America’s pastime.”

The Spun and the rest of the baseball world sends its condolences to the Allen family for their loss.