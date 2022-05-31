Derek Jeter Has Officially Joined Twitter: MLB World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 13: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter looks on during batting practice with manager Don Mattingly #8 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park on April 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter officially joined Twitter this Tuesday, and just like everything else in his career, he did it in style.

The New York Yankees legend's first tweet was a response to a post from 2014 that said, "Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now."

Jeter responded, "Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses." This tweet already has thousands of likes.

As you'd expect, Jeter is receiving a warm welcome from the rest of the world.

"He's here and he's perfect," DraftKings Sportsbook's official Twitter account said.

"Now batting...No. 2 ...," Andrew Marchand of the New York Post tweeted.

"The Captain has arrived," one fan said.

"I’ve never been so excited about someone joining twitter until now," another fan wrote.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also welcomed Jeter to Twitter.

Jeter has been such an influential figure in the baseball world due to his on-field success and steady persona.

Now, Jeter will get to interact with his fans on social media while sharing his thoughts on basically any topic he wants.