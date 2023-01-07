MLB World Reacts To Dodgers Trevor Bauer Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Dodgers officially designated right-hander Trevor Bauer for assignment.

Bauer received a 324-game suspension from the MLB for violating the league's domestic violence policy. That suspension was recently reduced to 194 games.

In a statement, the Dodgers addressed Bauer's off-field situation.

"The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused," the team wrote in a statement. "From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball's investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case -- one by [MLB] Commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator -- concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

Bauer will finish his Dodgers career with a 2.59 ERA and 8-5 record.

For the most part, MLB fans are applauding the Dodgers for parting ways with Bauer.

"I was willing to give the signing a chance when it happened, but I was wrong. I’m glad the Dodgers made the right decision," Blake Harris said.

"This statement is a joke," one fan tweeted.

"Well done, Dodgers," another fan wrote.

Bauer released a statement of his own on Friday. He hinted at the Dodgers expressing interest in him staying on the ballclub for the 2023 season

"While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision," Bauer wrote. "Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.

"While I am disappointed by the organization's decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I've received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere."

The Dodgers will eat $22.5 million of Bauer's remaining contract.