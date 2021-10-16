There were plenty of great moments from Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, such as Dusty Baker’s hilarious interview with Joe Buck.

During the top of the third inning, FOX had Baker on the broadcast to share his thoughts on Game 1 of the ALCS. At one point during the interview, Astros pitcher Framber Valdez gave up a 448-foot home run to Kiké Hernández.

Instead of losing his cool on the broadcast, Baker simply let out an “Oh lord.” Immediately after Baker reacted to the solo shot from Hernández, Buck said “This ball is up and out…way out.”

Baker then responded “Yeah, way out.” It was truly one of the funniest interviews we’ve ever witnessed.

Dusty Baker dropping an “Oh lord” right as Kiké Hernandez hits a bomb was hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/ewcEV6Xadi — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2021

Countless fans went on social media to share their thoughts on Baker’s reaction. As you’d expect, they thought it was a priceless moment from the veteran manager.

That Dusty Baker “oh lord” was priceless — Henry S. Conte (@HenrySConte) October 16, 2021

whatever team you root for you gotta love Dusty Baker. His dugout interview during kike's tying home run was classic. He had already pointed out his pitcher was struggling. Then the hit: "Oh lord," he said. — Barb Darrow (@gigabarb) October 16, 2021

Dusty Baker saying “Oh Lord” while in the middle of talking to the broadcast crew during that Hernandez HR😭😭😭 — 🎃Matthew Cardenas👻 (@Matt__Card) October 16, 2021

PUT THE DUSTY BAKER OH LORD ON A LOOP — Bmcdaniels (@BmcdanielsMD) October 16, 2021

They should have the opposing manager mid-interview during every home run. Loved Dusty Baker's "Oh, lord…" — Joshua Shrug (@ughsighshrug) October 16, 2021

Fortunately for Baker, the Astros were able to take care of business and win Game 1 of the ALCS.

The Astros and Red Sox will square off this afternoon. Baker’s squad is hoping to take a commanding 2-0 lead in this series. The MLB world, meanwhile, is hoping that FOX interviews Baker during the game again.