MLB World Reacts To Dusty Baker’s Viral Moment

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker talks things over with umpires on the field.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros speaks with umpires Chris Guccione (C) and Alphonso Marquez after benches emptied out in the sixth inning when Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw high inside pitches to Alex Bregman #2, Yuli Gurriel #10 and Carlos Correa #1 at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

There were plenty of great moments from Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, such as Dusty Baker’s hilarious interview with Joe Buck.

During the top of the third inning, FOX had Baker on the broadcast to share his thoughts on Game 1 of the ALCS. At one point during the interview, Astros pitcher Framber Valdez gave up a 448-foot home run to Kiké Hernández.

Instead of losing his cool on the broadcast, Baker simply let out an “Oh lord.” Immediately after Baker reacted to the solo shot from Hernández, Buck said “This ball is up and out…way out.”

Baker then responded “Yeah, way out.” It was truly one of the funniest interviews we’ve ever witnessed.

Countless fans went on social media to share their thoughts on Baker’s reaction. As you’d expect, they thought it was a priceless moment from the veteran manager.

Fortunately for Baker, the Astros were able to take care of business and win Game 1 of the ALCS.

The Astros and Red Sox will square off this afternoon. Baker’s squad is hoping to take a commanding 2-0 lead in this series. The MLB world, meanwhile, is hoping that FOX interviews Baker during the game again.

