MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr. Meeting News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Last Friday, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension because he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Tatis, a two-time Silver Slugger, had Clostebol in his system. After the suspension was announced, he issued an apology to the Padres.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller, meanwhile, didn't hide his true feelings about Tatis' suspension.

"I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity. And obviously with the news today, it's more of a pattern and something we've got to dig a little bit more into," Preller said. "I'm sure he's very disappointed but at the end of the day, it's one thing to say it. you have to start by showing it with your actions."

The Padres have already agreed to a 14-year extension with Tatis. Since this season has gone worse than anyone could've imagined for the All-Star shortstop, an important meeting will be held this Thursday.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Tatis will meet in-person with Preller.

At this point, Padres fans just want all the drama involving Tatis to be put to bed.

Hopefully for the Padres' sake, this meeting is a wake-up call for Tatis.

If not, Tatis' contract could go down as one of the worst in recent history.