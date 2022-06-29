MLB World Reacts To Former Derek Jeter Hire Firing

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 13: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter looks on during batting practice with manager Don Mattingly #8 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park on April 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins continue to clean house. On Wednesday, the team parted ways with Gary Denbo.

In 2017, the Marlins named Denbo their Vice President of Scouting and Player Development. At that time, Jeter was the owner of the team.

Prior to joining the Marlins, Denbo was with the New York Yankees in a similar role.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, several employees for the Marlins felt mistreated by Denbo during his tenure. With that said, the fan base is relieved that he's no longer with the team.

"Good riddance," one fan tweeted.

"Whether or not this is good, time will tell," one person wrote. "However, making changes shows they now realize that what’s happening is not working. Maybe more coming soon."

Jeter announced in late February that he would no longer serve as the CEO of the Marlins.

If the Marlins' latest move is any indication, it appears they'll completely move on from Jeter's regime.