MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday.

Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial.

The former pitcher played for the Braves, Red Sox and Mariners over the course of his career.

Longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman paid tribute to the former pitcher on Sunday night.

"Anthony Varvaro, former St. John’s, Mariners, Braves and Red Sox pitcher, who retired to become a Port Authority police officer, tragically was killed in a car accident en route to the 9/11 commemoration. Great guy by all counts who had two great careers. RIP. 37," he wrote.

Our thoughts are with Anthony's family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Anthony.