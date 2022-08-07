MLB World Reacts To Frankie Montas' Performance Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees made multiple moves at the MLB trade deadline, with their biggest one being a deal for Oakland A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas.

Montas is making his debut this afternoon in St. Louis, and it hasn't gone well. The Cardinals jumped all over the 29-year-old righty, scoring six runs in the first two innings.

The big blow came off the bat of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who blasted a three-run home run to give St. Louis a 6-4 lead. Montas hadn't pitched since July 26 due to being traded and the death of his mother-in-law, and he definitely was not sharp today.

Considering the Yankees have lost four straight games for the first time this season, this is not what they needed.

Montas did bounce back to pitch a scoreless third inning, so at least he ended his day on a high note.

There's no reason for Yankee fans to panic yet, but Montas will need to be much better in his next start.