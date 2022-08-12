MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast

(Original Caption) Chicago: Chicago White Sox baseball broadcaster Harry Caray before opening day game. Bettmann/Getty Images

Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight.

During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."

Some thought it was awesome; others thought it was odd. One thing is for sure: it was definitely interesting.

Caray served as a broadcaster for the Cubs from 1982-97 after holding the same role for the crosstown Chicago White Sox from 1971-81.

During his legendary career, he also called games for the St. Louis Browns, St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics.

Caray is beloved by Cubs fans, and his memory (and hologram) live on more than 24 years after his death.