MLB World Reacts To Horrible Strike Call During Yankees Game

Stars like Aaron Judge don't typically get bad strike calls at the plate. Tuesday's Yankees-Athletics game is the exception.

The umpire for Tuesday night's AL battle between the Yankees and Oakland A's called one of the worst strikes you'll ever see with Judge at the plate in the bottom of the third. It wasn't even close, either.

The baseball was almost a foot underneath the strike zone.

Judge and manager Aaron Boone were irate, understandably so.

Robot umps can't get here fast enough.

Fans are furious.

"He consistently gets a called strike there. That isn’t a strike for anybody at the plate. It would be a ball even for altuve," one fan said.

"This umpire is supposed to be hitter friendly too. Give me a break," another fan wrote.

"I wonder how many of Judge’s strike outs are the product of TERRIBLE umpiring," a fan tweeted.

"And it happens to him all the time. I truly don't know how Judge hasn't gone off on one of these umpires yet with the amount of bulls—t calls he gets at the plate," one fan commented.

Thankfully, calls like this one haven't gone against Judge too often this season - or, at the very least, he's not letting them get in the way of his terrific season.

Judge is batting .293 with 28 homers this season. The Yankees, meanwhile, are 54-20 on the season and currently lead the A's 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth.