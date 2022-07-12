MLB World Reacts To Infamous Derek Jeter Gift Basket News

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter attend 14th Annual Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation Celebrity Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Over a decade ago, a bizarre story involving New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter surfaced.

The New York Post reported that Jeter would give gift baskets to women that he had one-night stands with.

“Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball,” the New York Post was told.

In Jeter's ESPN documentary, The Captain, he addressed this wild rumor. Unsurprisingly, he shot it down.

"I read the article," Jeter said, via Us Weekly. "You know, you see it, and then it's like, ‘How the f--k did people come up with this?' You know, basically, that's it. And who would believe this s--t? And you believed it!"

Apparently, some people are disappointed this story isn't true.

Others, meanwhile, believe Jeter is just trying to save face.

The famous "basket story" isn't the only thing Jeter will address in his documentary, that's for sure.

ESPN's The Captain will debut on July 18 following the MLB All Star Home Run Derby.