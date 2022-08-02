MLB World Reacts To Ironic Whit Merrifield Trade News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 01, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The trade deadline has passed, and a flurry of moves are coming in. One of the major trades centers on Whit Merrifield.

The Kansas City Royals are trading Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays.

That means Merrifield will have to get vaccinated unless he wants to only play road games, similar to the Kyrie Irving situation.

"Whit Merrifield has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. One has to believe he'll be getting vaccinated," said ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"The Royals just ripped the heart out of their fans. He’s a wonderful player," one fan wrote.

"And a terrible person. Glad he’s off the team," another fan wrote.

"His statement came true. He'll get vaccinated for a playoff team but was too lazy to do so with the Royals. He never cared about Kansas City. That's Whit Merrifield's legacy," one fan commented.

A few controversial opinions, to say the least.

