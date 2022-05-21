MLB World Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Comment Controversy

CHICAGO - APRIL 4: An interior view of U.S. Cellular Field during the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox were furious with a New York Yankees player on Saturday for allegedly calling Tim Anderson "Jackie."

A benches-clearly brawl was nearly ignited when Josh Donaldson allegedly said "What’s up, Jackie?” to Anderson multiple times during the game.

Donaldson believed it was an inside joke between himself and Anderson, who referred to himself as a modern day Jackie Robinson in an old interview.

“He just made a disrespectful comment. He was trying to call me Jackie Robinson, ‘What’s up Jackie?’ ” Anderson, who is Black, said. “I don’t play like that. … That happened the first time he got on, and I let it go that time, and it happened again. It’s just uncalled for.”

Donaldson reportedly made the reference because of a 2019 Sports Illustrated article.

"Tim Anderson calling himself “the new Jackie Robinson” because he draws inspiration from Robinson’s legacy doesn’t give Josh Donaldson permission to call him Jackie Unacceptable Flippantly calling Anderson “Jackie” minimizes baseball’s history of racism and the pain it’s caused," baseball writer Joon Lee tweeted.

Donaldson believed he was just joking around.

“I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson … We’ve actually joked about that,” Donaldson said. “I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manner [other] than just joking around.”