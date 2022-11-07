MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom's Contract Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Has Jacob deGrom pitched his final game for the New York Mets?

The Mets' ace pitcher has officially opted out of his contract on Monday morning, deciding to enter free agency. While New York could still attempt to sign deGrom in free agency, many believe that he'll end up elsewhere.

deGrom is one of several notable names to hit free agency ahead of the 2022 offseason, which officially began on Sunday, following the Astros' win over the Phillies in the World Series.

The MLBPA officially announced deGrom's decision on Monday morning.

Where is deGrom going to end up signing?

"DeGrom to ATL so he can get hurt on their dime," one fan predicted.

"If the #Yankees were really serious about winning I could definitely see two of these names playing for the Yankees," another fan added.

"CORREA AND DEGROM YOU ARE A YANKEE," another fan predicted.

"I can feel the trembling coming from Flushing NY already," one fan added.

deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in the league when healthy, but he's struggled to stay on the mound in recent seasons.

It'll be interesting to see if he can top what Max Scherzer got from the Mets last year.