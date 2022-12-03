MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom's Free Agency Choice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom has a new home in the MLB. On Friday night, the two-time Cy Young winner agreed to a long-term deal with the Texas Rangers.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a five-year, $185 million contract for deGrom.

This is a huge acquisition for the Rangers, that's for sure. When healthy, deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

In 209 starts with the New York Mets, deGrom had a 2.52 ERA with an 82-57 record and 1,607 strikeouts.

Sal Licata of SNY had a harsh reaction to deGrom's decision.

"That's the only thing that makes it easier for the Mets fan," Licata said. "He wanted to leave. He chose the Texas Rangers who won 68 ballgames a year ago. He doesn't care about winning, he doesn't care about having his number up there."

Licata isn't the only person who crushed deGrom's decision to leave the Mets for the Rangers.

"Mets won 101 games last season," Mike Lupica of MLB.com tweeted. "Five of them came from deGrom."

"As far as I'm concerned this is basically the Jacob deGrom retirement," KFC Barstool wrote.

Losing an ace like deGrom hurts, make no mistake about it. He has been such an integral part of the Mets for years.

That being said, the Mets weren't expected to match a five-year, $185 million contract for deGrom - especially since injuries have plagued him over the last two seasons.