MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom's Rehab Start

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom took another step toward his MLB return by making his fourth rehab start.

The New York Mets ace threw 67 pitches across four innings for their Triple-A affiliate Wednesday afternoon. However, his final line isn't what everyone is used to seeing from the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

While he collected six strikeouts, deGrom also issued three walks and allowed home runs to Kansas City Royals prospects Drew Waters and Brewer Hicklen.

The 34-year-old had previously allowed just one walk and one unearned run in 8.2 minor-league innings. He surrendered 11 free passes and six long balls in 15 dominant outings for the Mets last season.

Despite the rough results, Mets fans are still encouraged to see deGrom on the mound in preparation for his 2022 big-league debut.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo speculated that deGrom could pitch for the Mets on Tuesday. He would then face the Washington Nationals -- who may sell Josh Bell, Nelson Cruz, and even superstar Juan Soto -- right after the trade deadline.

Even in a tune-up start, it's jarring to see deGrom falter. He hasn't allowed four or more earned runs in a single MLB start since Sept. 3, 2019. The righty has only once issued three or more walks in a start over the past two years.

Yet the blip will quickly be forgotten if deGrom joins the Mets and looks like his usual self.