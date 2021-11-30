The top free agents in baseball have been coming off the board at a fast rate over the past few days. The latest star to sign a long-term contract is former Cubs and Mets infielder Javy Báez.

On Tuesday morning, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman announced that Báez is signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers.

Báez spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Cubs. He was then traded to the Mets prior to the 2021 trade deadline.

In 47 games with the Mets, Báez had a .299 batting average with nine home runs and 22 RBI. Countless fans in New York thought the front office would retain Báez, but it appears he wasn’t part of their long-term plans.

Javier Baez has 6-year, $140M deal with Tigers @jonmorosi and @Feinsand 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2021

Even though the Mets have done an excellent job strengthening their roster this offseason, the fans will certainly miss seeing Báez play alongside Francisco Lindor.

“Gonna miss Javy – was super fun watching him play on the Mets,” Matt Musico of Metsmerized said. “Glad he got his bag and wish him the best in DET.”

Gonna miss Javy — was super fun watching him play on the #Mets. Glad he got his bag and wish him the best in DET. #HotStove https://t.co/DY6xIjE8Al — Matt Musico (@mmusico8) November 30, 2021

As for what this signing means for Detroit, Ben Verlander of Fox Sports believes the franchise just signed its shortstop of the future.

“The Detroit Tigers have their shortstop of the future,” Verlander tweeted. “Javy Baez is one of the most electric players in baseball and showcased a new and improved approach in his time with the Mets. He’s going to be fun to watch. Good for the Tigers!”

THE DETROIT TIGERS HAVE THEIR SHORTSTOP OF THE FUTURE!! Javy Baez is one of the most electric players in baseball and showcased a new and improved approach in his time with the Mets. He’s going to be fun to watch. Good for the @tigers! 📈 https://t.co/A4zEntfzHG — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 30, 2021

It’s safe to say the fans in the Motor City are pleased with this signing.

Here are some of their reactions:

El Mago🔥🔥🔥 Detroit baseball is BACK https://t.co/smnj9N9njG — Richie White (@richwhite24) November 30, 2021

Welcome El Mago 🔮 https://t.co/4gpW1KuT7y — Tyler Harris (@TyJHarris) November 30, 2021

The Tigers still have a long way to go before they reach AL contender status again, but signing Báez is a really good start.

Báez has been one of the most electric players in the game for the past few years, proving that he can make an impact with his bat and his glove.