MLB World Reacts To Jeff Bagwell's Bizarre Comments

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Former Houston Astros player Jeff Bagwell on the field prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Astros decided to move on from general manager James Click after winning the World Series. On Tuesday, franchise legend Jeff Bagwell offered his thoughts on the move.

Bagwell admit that he felt Houston became too "analytics-heavy" under Click's leadership.

"There are certain things that go on that the numbers can’t explain," Bagwell said. "This game is played by humans, man. It’s not played by computers."

Bagwell is obviously entitled to his own opinion on Click. However, the Astros just won a championship. It's tough to bash the former general manager's decisions.

"It’s funny because they won the World Series," Aaron Goldsmith said. "The rest of MLB would love if they started doing something different."

One fan tweeted, "Didn't the Astros just win the World Series?"

"For a guy who's heavily favored by analytics, he sure hates them a ton," an Astros fan said.

The Astros are still in need of a general manager, but they remain aggressive this offseason. On Monday, they signed slugger Jose Abreu to a three-year deal.

Whenever the Astros sign a new general manager, we're sure Bagwell will share his thoughts on the hire.