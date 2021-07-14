MLB World Reacts To Jerseys For All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game took place Tuesday night, giving fans an up close look at today’s best baseball players. There was one overwhelming complaint during the broadcast, though: the uniforms.

The AL team dressed in all-blue, while the NL team dressed in all-white. Both uniforms featured just two buttons near the collar area, instead of the traditional button-down jersey. That wasn’t even the worst part, though.

For whatever reason, the jersey designers thought it would be a good idea to place a player’s team logo over the team abbreviation on the jersey. No, unfortunately we’re not kidding.

This has to be one of the worst uniform kits we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

rate these MLB All-Star jerseys from 1-10 pic.twitter.com/bQfVPcPIj2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 13, 2021

And here’s a look at the AL version. Hint: it’s just as bad.

Baseball fans aren’t impressed with the new All-Star Game jersey design. One even called them an “abomination.”

“MLB All-Star Game jerseys are worse w/ players wearing them on field bc instead of seeing every different, awesome uniform, you see same ugly ass jersey on every player,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Maybe as MLB does away w/ 7 inn DH & runner on 2nd in extras in 2022, they can get rid of these abominations.”

The fan’s not alone, either. Baseball fans took to Twitter Tuesday night to complain about the All-Star Game uniforms. Check out their reactions in the tweets below.

This feels much different than a typical MLB All-Star Game, and I think it’s because of these stupid jerseys. — Cameron White (@cameronwhite34) July 13, 2021

@MLB please never have uniforms like this in an All-Star Game again. One of the cool things about the MLB All-Star Game is players always wore their own team uniform and cap. It’s so cool that way. Why mess that up? To sell a few ugly jerseys?! Lame! pic.twitter.com/VODqzjKWtP — kofodfsu (@kofodfsu) July 13, 2021

These @mlb #AllStarGame jerseys are terrible. Can’t believe they’re actually wearing them during the games and not just the All-Star festivities like usual. #Fail #MakeItMajor — Scott Carpenter (@Carpenter_Scott) July 13, 2021

I know it's about selling all star jerseys but I wish they would have the MLB players wear their home or road unforms in the all star game. Was always cool to see back in the day. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) July 13, 2021

We have a feeling next year’s All-Star Game jersey designers won’t take as many risks. Hopefully, they let the players wear their usual home/road uniforms.

You can catch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game right now on FOX.