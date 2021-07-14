The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Jerseys For All-Star Game

91st MLB All-Star Game presented by MastercardDENVER, CO - JULY 13: Players wait to bat during batting practice before the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The MLB All-Star Game took place Tuesday night, giving fans an up close look at today’s best baseball players. There was one overwhelming complaint during the broadcast, though: the uniforms.

The AL team dressed in all-blue, while the NL team dressed in all-white. Both uniforms featured just two buttons near the collar area, instead of the traditional button-down jersey. That wasn’t even the worst part, though.

For whatever reason, the jersey designers thought it would be a good idea to place a player’s team logo over the team abbreviation on the jersey. No, unfortunately we’re not kidding.

This has to be one of the worst uniform kits we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

And here’s a look at the AL version. Hint: it’s just as bad.

Baseball fans aren’t impressed with the new All-Star Game jersey design. One even called them an “abomination.”

“MLB All-Star Game jerseys are worse w/ players wearing them on field bc instead of seeing every different, awesome uniform, you see same ugly ass jersey on every player,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Maybe as MLB does away w/ 7 inn DH & runner on 2nd in extras in 2022, they can get rid of these abominations.”

The fan’s not alone, either. Baseball fans took to Twitter Tuesday night to complain about the All-Star Game uniforms. Check out their reactions in the tweets below.

We have a feeling next year’s All-Star Game jersey designers won’t take as many risks. Hopefully, they let the players wear their usual home/road uniforms.

You can catch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game right now on FOX.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.