Philadelphia Phillies Fire Joe Girardi: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 18: A general view of Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Montreal Expos on April 18, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Expos 5-4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies had significant news to announce this Friday. They have fired manager Joe Girardi.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."

Girardi has been with the Phillies since the 2020 season, owning a 132-141 record.

Even though Girardi has been a successful manager for most of his coaching career, it's very evident that things just weren't going to work out in Philadelphia. That's why some fans aren't surprised by the team's decision.

Of course, there's no guarantee a change at manager will help the Phillies snap out of their current funk.

"The Phillies seem to always be a mess," Jayson Foster of Sporting News said.

"Phillies fire Girardi. Never gave them lift expected in his 3 years at helm," Troy Renck of Denver 7 said."But this team’s problems are roster construction. They are worst defensive team in baseball and spent $$ by adding bad defenders this offseason. Also bullpen not effective. Awful combo."

"I really thought Girardi would work in Philly," Jake Asman of ESPN Houston wrote. "Damn."

With Girardi now out of the picture, bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as the Phillies' interim manager for the rest of the season.

The Phillies will be back in action this Friday night against the Angels.