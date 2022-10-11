MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 26: Hall of Fame inductee John Smoltz looks on during the Induction Ceremony at National Baseball of Hall of Fame on July 26, 2015 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst.

Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different.

There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed bias toward the Braves, his former team, to his apparent disdain for modern baseball.

To be fair, Smoltz has also drawn some praise on social media, with one fan acknowledging his "perspective on the MLB playoffs and the game at large" and another thanking him for shouting out Phillies fans.

Jon Johnson from WIP just thinks Smoltz is a better option in the booth than Alex Rodriguez.

Smoltz and play-by-play man Joe Davis are FOX's top baseball crew, and they will be on the mic for the entirety of the Braves-Phillies series.

Currently, Philadelphia leads the defending champions 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh.