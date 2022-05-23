MLB World Reacts To Josh Donaldson Punishment

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates after making a play on a hit by Rylan Bannon #65 of the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has suspended Josh Donaldson for one game and issued him a fine for his comments toward Tim Anderson during Saturday's game.

Donaldson, the New York Yankees' third baseman, and Anderson, the Chicago White Sox shortstop, were part of an altercation this weekend after Donaldson referred to Anderson as "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson.

Anderson, who is Black, and White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said postgame that they felt the comment was racist, while Donaldson said he made it in a joking manner because Anderson once referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson in an interview.

Today, MLB said Donaldson's comment was "disrespectful and in poor judgment" and was a "contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams."

Donaldson is appealing the punishment, but in the meantime, there have been plenty of reactions to the outcome from fans and media members. Some think the league got it right, while others feel differently.

From a purely baseball standpoint, Donaldson appealing a one-game suspension is a waste of time, but he likely wants to do so to prove a point.

We'll see what the final ruling is. In the meantime, Donaldson can't play anyway, as he was put on the COVID-19 IL by the Yankees this afternoon.