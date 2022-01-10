MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Brother News

The Washington Nationals already have a young, franchise player on their roster in outfielder Juan Soto, but it sounds like the organization is preparing to bring in another talented prospect to the mix.

And that young ballplayer has a strong connection to Soto.

According to Byron Kerr, the Nationals are close to signing 3B/OF Elian Soto, Juan’s younger brother. Elian, 16, has already developed quite the reputation around international baseball and now seems poised to land in the nation’s capital during the next International Free Agency period.

The deal likely won’t be official until January of 2023, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

The latest report is quite the departure from rumors earlier in the week that suggested Elian Soto would sign with the New York Mets when eligible. A report from the New York Post and a social media post from the teenager himself suggest that the Nats’ NL East rival was actually the frontrunner.

Nevertheless, it sounds like Washington has won the sweepstakes to land the younger brother of their outfield prodigy. Fans around the country tried to make sense of the news on Monday.

Imagine you're pitching. You're making pitches left and right but Juan Soto keeps fouling them off. He works a 13 pitch walk. You look up and see another Soto walking to the plate. https://t.co/FMnZCBcpRx — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) January 10, 2022

Woah, woah, woah Kid can’t sign til 2023. Plenty of time for Uncle Stevie to sink his hooks into him and big bro #LGM https://t.co/rzS2zBA57w — We Gotta Believe (@GottaBelievePod) January 10, 2022

Won’t be eligible to sign with anyone until next year, but for those who were worried about any member of the Soto family winding up with the Mets, this would qualify as encouraging news. https://t.co/rHzWpGRVbb — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) January 10, 2022

Looks like Elian Soto will be going to his brother's team, not the Mets https://t.co/L1PiHGgbAN — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) January 10, 2022

There’s not much information about Elian Soto, who played at the age of 15 in 2021. Interestingly enough, MLB star Vladamir Guerrero gave one of the most revealing pieces of information, telling Hector Gomez that the teenager hits the ball “harder than Juan Soto when he was 15 years old.”

With an official deal still expected to be over a year away, it will take some time to see the Sotos on the field together. But if both can continue to develop over time, the Nationals will be a team to watch for the next decade.