MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Trade Speculation

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Nationals slugger Juan Soto is currently under team control through the 2024 season. And yet, there are a few rumors circulating about him potentially being on the trade block this summer.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that rival executives are saying the Nationals might be "compelled and motivated" to move Soto this summer.

Though a trade isn't imminent at this time, just the thought of Soto being on the move has the baseball world buzzing.

"He has 3 control seasons left after this," one fan tweeted. "If he's available, pay any price. I don't even care if you lose him as a half billion dollar FA."

"Trade anyone and everyone if this is even a 1% possibility," a Yankees fan wrote.

While MLB fan bases around the country speculate about Soto's future, Nationals fans are worrying about the direction of their team.

"If the Nationals do this after already needlessly trading Trea Turner last season they will effectively have used up all the goodwill that the World Series win in 2019 bought them," one person said.

"I'm done with baseball if the Nats trade Juan Soto," another wrote.

A trade involving Soto would most likely shake up the landscape of the MLB.

Soto, 23, has been one of the best hitters in baseball since entering the majors in 2018. He's a career .297 hitter with 106 home runs an 323 RBIs.

In addition to owning a World Series ring, Soto has earned two Silver Slugger awards and an All-Star Game appearance.