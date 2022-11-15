MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander, Dodgers Rumor

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on May 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander's market is starting to take shape. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Dodgers could be in play for the two-time Cy Young winner.

The Dodgers lost left-hander Tyler Anderson to the Angels earlier this Tuesday. Morosi believes that loss could open the door for Verlander to join their club.

"Justin Verlander to the Dodgers became more realistic based on today's events," Morosi said. "Specifically, Tyler Anderson rejected the Dodgers' QO; and signing Verlander would not involve the loss of a pick, whereas Jacob deGrom would."

Some fans in Los Angeles are torn over the idea of signing Verlander.

"Can’t tell if I’d want a 39 yr old pitcher," one fan tweeted. "I get it he just won the Cy Young but he’s 39… and to give a 39 yr old 40 million I’m not sure if I’m a fan of."

Another fan simply tweeted, "Let's gooo."

The rest of the MLB, meanwhile, is tired of the Dodgers loading their roster with All-Star players.

Verlander, 39, just had another incredible season with the Astros. He had an 18-4 record with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

Teams interested in Verlander won't have to make a long-term commitment. They will, however, have to break the bank open for him.