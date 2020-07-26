MLB World Reacts To News Of Justin Verlander’s Injury

Earlier: The biggest news out of Major League Baseball this afternoon is not the result of any game. It’s that Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season.

Verlander, the Houston Astros ace and 2019 Cy Young winner, won’t pitch again in 2020, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The 37-year-old right-hander suffered an elbow injury.

In his lone start of the year, Verlander pitched six innings of three-hit, two-run ball with seven strikeouts to beat the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day. Arguably the most durable pitcher of this generation, Verlander has only made less than 30 starts in a season once since joining the Detroit Tigers rotation full-time in 2006.

As soon as the news broke about Justin Verlander’s year being over, reaction from around the baseball world was instantaneous.

Just out … @astros RHP @JustinVerlander our for the year with elbow injury…. as reported by @Chandler_Rome …. big blow to the “stros” rotation. pic.twitter.com/egi5e5zjub — Dan Plesac (@Plesac19) July 26, 2020

So on the day that Shohei Ohtani did what he did, Justin Verlander is out for the season and Corey Kluber has a shoulder injury. Bad day for AL West rotations. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 26, 2020

In a short season with 8 playoff teams in each league…its not the 11 starts, its the postseason starts that are difficult to replace him in. — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) July 26, 2020

Considering how many innings Justin Verlander has on his resume–the most of any active pitcher–it may have been only a matter of time before he broke down in some fashion.

Justin Verlander: 3,175 2/3 innings in his career, regular season and postseason combined. That's the most for any active pitcher (not counting Bartolo Colon, who is not officially retired) — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 26, 2020

Still, this is a stunning development, and a potentially catastrophic one for the Astros. Houston already lost Gerrit Cole in free agency and now won’t have Verlander to depend on.

Not surprisingly, the Astros’ World Series odds have already taken a hit.

Per @CGTechnology_ sportsbooks' @richzanco: Astros move from 12/1 to 18/1 to win World Series, on news that Justin Verlander (elbow) is done for the season. @SuperBookSports' Cameron Coombs (@Coombtown) says no move there, as book already high on Astros at 16/1. @Covers — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) July 26, 2020

Houston still has Zack Greinke and just got Lance McCullers back from Tommy John rehab. Still, not having Verlander leaves a massive hole.

We’ll see how new Astros manager Dusty Baker chooses to adjust.

Update: Verlander has come out and said Rome’s initial report is inaccurate.

“The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate,” he tweeted. “There is a forearm strain… I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes.”

The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain… I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes. 🙏🏻 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 26, 2020

Now we wait to see how long that forearm strain actually keeps Justin Verlander sidelined.