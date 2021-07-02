Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s season has been officially put on hold. Earlier today, the MLB announced that Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave.

This decision by the MLB was made in the wake of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. The Athletic revealed some graphic details from this alleged incident on Wednesday.

As for Bauer’s future with the Dodgers, the MLB announced that it will investigate this situation and will provide an update at another time.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the league said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Blake Harris, who covers the Dodgers for SB Nation, believes the MLB made the correct decision putting Bauer on administrative leave.

“Absolutely the right decision,” Harris tweeted. “Hopefully the Dodgers and Major League Baseball continue to investigate this horrible and serious incident.”

Major League Baseball has placed Trevor Bauer on 7-day administrative leave. He'll miss his start for the #Dodgers on Sunday. Absolutely the right decision. Hopefully the Dodgers and Major League Baseball continue to investigate this horrible and serious incident. — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 2, 2021

Most baseball fans agree with Harris, especially since these are very serious allegations.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers prior to the start of the 2021 season. He has an 8-5 record and 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this year.