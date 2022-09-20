MLB World Reacts To Legendary Dodgers Star's Death

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 04: Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The MLB community is mourning the loss of legendary former Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills on Tuesday.

Wills, whose career spanned from 1959-72 and was spent mostly with the Dodgers, passed away at the age of 89. A seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, he built a strong resume as a player before becoming a television analyst, manager and coach.

Tributes to Wills have been pouring in from around the baseball world this afternoon.

"This hurts my heart. I'm so sorry to hear this. RIP, Maury Wills," said MLB Network's Alanna Rizzo.

"Got word from a good friend this morning that Maury Wills passed away last night," said Twitter user Shutterbug42WA. "He was about 2 weeks short of his 90th birthday. Maury was a good man, a dear friend, had a terrific sense of humor."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Wills family at this time.