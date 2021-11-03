On Wednesday afternoon, the Major League Baseball world learned that one of the best catcher’s to ever play the game is set to announce his retirement.

According to a report from Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is leaving the game. Posey will reportedly announce the news on Thursday.

He and the Giants shocked the league with a 107-win season, the most in the majors.

Personally, he had a tremendous season, batting over .300 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. Despite his success on the field this season, he decided it’s time to move on.

The news took the baseball world by surprise, especially considering the season Posey put together in 2021.

“Wow. Had a great year in 2021. First-ballot HOFer,” one fan said.

“Sad news, but he went out on a hell of a high note. Accomplished basically everything an individual can on a baseball field. Gets to retire healthy enough to play with his 4 kids as they grow up. Can’t be mad at the decision, what a phenomenal career,” another fan said.

The common refrain from fans was that Posey won’t have long wait until he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Posey opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns as he and his family were adopting twin girls. After giving it one last go in 2021, it’s time for him to leave the game on top and spend some time with his family.

Posey, a seven-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and former MVP, will find himself in Cooperstown in no time.