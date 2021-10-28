MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Marcus Semien News

Last offseason, Marcus Semien signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s possible that he’ll re-sign with the Blue Jays this upcoming offseason, but he’s going to cost a lot more than $18 million.

Semien, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, finished the year with a .265 batting average, 45 home runs and 102 RBI.

With free agency approaching soon, Semien has decided to change his representation. On Thursday, he hired the Scott Boras Corporation to represent him this offseason.

Scott Boras used to have a rocky relationship with the Blue Jays, but that’s no longer the case since the organization is now willing to spend money on high-priced free agents. That being said, MLB fans are curious if Semien’s latest move will affect the odds of him returning to Toronto.

“Marcus Semien’s free agency gets a little more interesting,” Mitch Bannon of Sports Illustrated said. “Though the Boras-BlueJays relationship has been a little stronger of late. Hyun Jin Ryu was a Boras client.”

Marcus Semien’s free agency gets a little more interesting. Though the Boras-#BlueJays relationship has been a little stronger of late. Ryu was a Boras client https://t.co/oLU3EnLbt8 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 28, 2021

While it’s unclear how this will affect Semien’s negotiations with the Blue Jays, there’s no doubt that Boras will help his client command as much money as possible.

When the news broke that Semien hired the Scott Boras Corporation to represent him in free agency, countless MLB fans tweeted that his price just went up.

At 31 years old, Semien will have the chance to cash in and earn life-changing money.

Where do you think Marcus Semien will end up this offseason?