MLB World Reacts To Matt Harvey’s 2021 Debut

Is Matt Harvey officially back? It’s a bit too early to tell, but the former star pitcher had a mightily impressive 2021 season debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Harvey went 4.2 innings and allowed just six hits and two earned runs in his Orioles debut. He struck out four Red Sox batters, three of which came on 94-plus MPH fast-balls.

Dark Knight strikes 🦇 pic.twitter.com/hTQC2XAZAO — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 3, 2021

Harvey’s Orioles debut was impressive, but wasn’t necessarily overly dominant. At the very least, he could be the latest veteran pitcher to surprise baseball fans this season.

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde liked what he saw from the 32-year-old right-hander on Saturday.

“I was so impressed with Matt,” Hyde said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I thought he had really good stuff, a really good fastball from the start. A good sinker to go with his four-seamer, I loved the slider today. I thought he threw some good changeups. He showed the competitor that he is. He’s throwing strikes, he worked ahead in the count, kept guys off balance. A really impressive first start for him.” Hyde isn’t the only one impressed with Harvey. The rest of the baseball world seems to be rooting for the veteran right-hander, including Mets fans. If you’re not rooting for Matt Harvey today you’re not a Mets fan — Smiling Cygrom #ExtendConforto (@cygrom48) April 3, 2021 We’re excited to see what Matt Harvey has in store the rest of the season. He got off to a good start on Saturday, proving he could become a reliable starter for the Orioles.