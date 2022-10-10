MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view during ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game between between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series.

It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.

After having to settle for a wild card berth, the Mets were knocked out by San Diego and left to deal with a lingering bitter taste in their mouths heading into the offseason.



There will be a number of changes in Queens in the coming months, but not at general manager or manager, as Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter's jobs are reportedly safe. The team may still hire a president of baseball ops.

Showalter had a tremendous first season with the Mets, but Eppler drew the ire of some fans for his lack of major moves at the trade deadline. Still, fans don't seem to be surprised that both men will be back in 2023, though some are pining for David Stearns of the Brewers to join the organization as president.

Stearns, the Brewers' GM, is a Manhattan native. There is some ambiguity about the 37-year-old's contract and whether or not he could be on the market this offseason.

In addition to Stearns, the Mets will have to make some decisions on impending free agents, including Brandon Nimmo and Jacob deGrom.