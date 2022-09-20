MLB World Reacts To Mets' Controversial Pitching Decision

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer made a triumphant return to the injured list on Monday, throwing six perfect innings in just 68 pitches.

The New York Mets then pulled him from the game.

Tylor Megill, in his first major league appearance since injuring his throwing shoulder in June, gave up a double to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to start the seventh before relinquishing a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez.

Fans are torn over Buck Showalter's decision to pull Scherzer, who hadn't pitched since Sept. 3 after experiencing left side fatigue.

On one hand, it's sensible not to immediately over-exert the 38-year-old in the thick of a heated NL East battle with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets had a 5-0 lead when taking him out, and he should make at least two more starts this season before embarking on a probable playoff berth.

However, fans still wanted to see the ace finish a bid for history.

On the bright side, at least this wasn't a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a player to cement the biggest moment of his career.

Scherzer has already thrown two no-hitters, including one against the Mets in 2015. The three-time Cy Young Award winner will vie for his second World Series title this fall.

The Mets answered Milwaukee's rally with two runs of their own in the eighth inning. While they couldn't complete the first perfect game in franchise history, they'll maintain a 1.5-game over Atlanta if preserving the win.