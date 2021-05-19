The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Mike Trout Injury News

A closeup of Mike Trout after hitting a grand slam.ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 06: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 6, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It’s been a rollercoaster month for the Los Angeles Angels. Albert Pujols is now batting cleanup for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is all of a sudden the superstar baseball was expecting. And, unfortunately, Mike Trout is heading to the injured list.

The Angels announced on Tuesday Trout will miss the next six to eight weeks. The MLB superstar left Monday night’s game after hobbling his way to third base with what appeared to be a leg injury, which was later confirmed to be true.

Trout suffered a grade two calf strain, and will miss the next couple months because of it. It’s an unfortunate development not only for the Angels, but for baseball. Trout is undoubtedly the best player in the sport, and was off to one his best-ever starts to a season this year.

The Angels, who are already six full games behind the Oakland A’s in the AL West race, are going to need Ohtani, Anthony Rendon and rising star Jared Walsh to carry the load in Trout’s absence.

It’s safe to say baseball fans are upset about the Mike Trout injury news. Plenty took to Twitter to react to Tuesday’s unfortunate injury update.

Take a look.

The good news for the Angels is Shohei Ohtani is playing like the AL MVP, Anthony Rendon just returned from injury and had a three-hit showing Monday night and Jared Walsh continues his hot streak, dating back to last season.

The bad news is even with Trout in the lineup, the Angels are six games back in the AL West. Pitching’s to blame.

Los Angeles’ rotation and bullpen has been abysmal this season. Luckily, help is on the way. The Angels traded for Tampa Bay Rays veteran reliever Hunter Strickland last week. He should provide a major boost.

Trout, meanwhile, will spend the next few weeks recovering from what could’ve been a much more serious injury. Let’s hope he’s able to return by the target date already specified.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.