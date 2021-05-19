It’s been a rollercoaster month for the Los Angeles Angels. Albert Pujols is now batting cleanup for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is all of a sudden the superstar baseball was expecting. And, unfortunately, Mike Trout is heading to the injured list.

The Angels announced on Tuesday Trout will miss the next six to eight weeks. The MLB superstar left Monday night’s game after hobbling his way to third base with what appeared to be a leg injury, which was later confirmed to be true.

Trout suffered a grade two calf strain, and will miss the next couple months because of it. It’s an unfortunate development not only for the Angels, but for baseball. Trout is undoubtedly the best player in the sport, and was off to one his best-ever starts to a season this year.

The Angels, who are already six full games behind the Oakland A’s in the AL West race, are going to need Ohtani, Anthony Rendon and rising star Jared Walsh to carry the load in Trout’s absence.

#Angels place Mike Trout on 10-day IL because of a right-calf strain. Estimated return to play is 6-8 weeks. Not good. Not good at all. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 18, 2021

It’s safe to say baseball fans are upset about the Mike Trout injury news. Plenty took to Twitter to react to Tuesday’s unfortunate injury update.

Take a look.

Ugh. Baseball needs it’s best player. Hope Trout beats that timeline https://t.co/1K20Zjn77W — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 18, 2021

What a bummer. And brutal news for the Angels. https://t.co/uC64KD7jY2 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 18, 2021

The good news for the Angels is Shohei Ohtani is playing like the AL MVP, Anthony Rendon just returned from injury and had a three-hit showing Monday night and Jared Walsh continues his hot streak, dating back to last season.

The bad news is even with Trout in the lineup, the Angels are six games back in the AL West. Pitching’s to blame.

Los Angeles’ rotation and bullpen has been abysmal this season. Luckily, help is on the way. The Angels traded for Tampa Bay Rays veteran reliever Hunter Strickland last week. He should provide a major boost.

Trout, meanwhile, will spend the next few weeks recovering from what could’ve been a much more serious injury. Let’s hope he’s able to return by the target date already specified.