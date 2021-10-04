MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Luis Rojas News

The New York Mets declined their 2022 option on Luis Rojas, moving on from the 40-year-old manager after two seasons.

Rojas has been with the organization since 2007 and was brought up to the big league club in 2019 as a coach. After the Mets fired Carlos Beltran in 2020 before he ever managed a game for the team, Rojas was promoted to the head role.

He went 26-34 in the shortened 60-game slate that year before going 77-85 this season. The Mets underachieved, largely due to their offense falling flat, but Rojas was frequently criticized for his in-game managing as well.

The Mets offered Rojas an opportunity to stay with the team in some capacity, even after essentially firing him today. We’ll see if he ultimately takes them up on that offer.

In the meantime, there’s a managerial opening in New York for a team that is entering a pivotal offseason of potential changes.

Not sure #mets need a first-time manager, but it is patently absurd Beltran was punished so thoroughly while others in the cheating scandal were barely given a slap on the wrist https://t.co/5nrkXFcauU — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 4, 2021

Luis Rojas is out as Mets manager. So begins the most fascinating overhaul of the winter. https://t.co/i6tKtZW4fh — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 4, 2021

"It's also a decision that could very, very easily come back to haunt the Mets"@martinonyc reacts to news that Luis Rojas will not return as Mets manager next season: pic.twitter.com/IyJ4oEhem5 — SNY (@SNYtv) October 4, 2021

Luis Rojas spent 15 seasons as a coach in the #Mets organization, beginning in the Dominican Summer League and making stops at almost every level. He was put into a tough situation, taking over the manager role last minute, but he has truly worn blue and orange on his sleeve. pic.twitter.com/WdhZhTxgZW — Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) October 4, 2021

You shouldn’t operate by worrying about making mistakes. Luis Rojas is a great guy and I do believe he can be a successful manager down the road. But he wasn’t ready to do it here https://t.co/NHnoWXcbLl — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) October 4, 2021

Luis Rojas had to endure: -An incredibly weird 60 game COVID season in his rookie go

-Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello

-The Replacemets Era (and he succeeded!)

-Losing deGrom and Lindor on the same day

-The underperforming of JD, McNeil, Conforto and Dom He never stood a chance — Jolly Olive (@Jolly_Olive) October 4, 2021

Luis Rojas had to endure: -An incredibly weird 60 game COVID season in his rookie go

-Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello

-The Replacemets Era (and he succeeded!)

-Losing deGrom and Lindor on the same day

-The underperforming of JD, McNeil, Conforto and Dom He never stood a chance — Jolly Olive (@Jolly_Olive) October 4, 2021

The Mets are looking for a new person to run their baseball operations, with names like Theo Epstein and Billy Beane already linked to the position.

Whoever owner Steve Cohen winds up hiring will no doubt have a large hand in selecting the team’s newest manager.