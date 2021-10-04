The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Luis Rojas News

Houston Astros v New York MetsPORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: A New York Mets batting helmet in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Mets declined their 2022 option on Luis Rojas, moving on from the 40-year-old manager after two seasons.

Rojas has been with the organization since 2007 and was brought up to the big league club in 2019 as a coach. After the Mets fired Carlos Beltran in 2020 before he ever managed a game for the team, Rojas was promoted to the head role.

He went 26-34 in the shortened 60-game slate that year before going 77-85 this season. The Mets underachieved, largely due to their offense falling flat, but Rojas was frequently criticized for his in-game managing as well.

The Mets offered Rojas an opportunity to stay with the team in some capacity, even after essentially firing him today. We’ll see if he ultimately takes them up on that offer.

In the meantime, there’s a managerial opening in New York for a team that is entering a pivotal offseason of potential changes.

The Mets are looking for a new person to run their baseball operations, with names like Theo Epstein and Billy Beane already linked to the position.

Whoever owner Steve Cohen winds up hiring will no doubt have a large hand in selecting the team’s newest manager.

