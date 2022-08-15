MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 24: A general view of play between the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse.

Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward.

The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over as interim manager for the rest of the season.

At 51-63, the Rangers are likely to miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season. They haven't finished the regular season with a winning record since hiring Woodward in 2019.

Onlookers across MLB reacted to Woodward's firing. Although Texas has struggled under his watch, some thought he'd at least get a chance to play out the season, if not turn the tides next year.

Woodward, a former journeyman infielder during his playing days, joined the organization in his first managerial job after the Rangers went 67-95 in 2018. They had a 211-287 record during his tenure, finishing no higher than third in the AL West standings.

While the Rangers didn't harbor realistic championship hopes entering 2022, expectations elevated after the team signed Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray during the offseason.

They have only allowed two more runs than they've scored all season, suggesting they have underperformed by not residing closer to .500. Texas has gone a woeful 6-24 in one-run games this season.

Woodward joins Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi, and Charlie Montoyo as the fourth manager fired during the 2022 season.