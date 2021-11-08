MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Mariners News

The Seattle Mariners are expected to be busy this off-season as they try and shape a division-winning roster for 2022.

Though the season didn’t end how they had hoped, the Seattle Mariners were one of baseball’s surprise teams this year. They finished 90-72 and just five games behind the Astros in the AL West. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to end their 20-year postseason drought as Boston and New York finished with the final two wild card spots.

Seattle wants nothing more than to put its postseason drought to an end in 2022. The Mariners, as a result, are expected to be major spenders this off-season, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Word is the Seattle Mariners, in contention until the very end last year when they beat all expectations but without a playoff berth since 2001, are expected to be big spenders this winter.” Word is the Seattle Mariners, in contention until the very end last year when they beat all expectations but without a playoff berth since 2001, are expected to be big spenders this winter. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 8, 2021

It’s about time the Mariners gain some traction during the off-season. The only issue is the AL West is no slouch.

The Astros will probably take a step back, but should still be in play for the postseason in 2022. The Angels, when healthy, have one of the best lineups in baseball but can’t seem to figure out their pitching situation. And don’t forget about the A’s who almost always figure out how to be in contention, despite clear roster flaws. Will 2022 finally be the year the Mariners get over the hump and win the AL West? Let’s look at what baseball fans are saying about Heyman’s report: https://t.co/TOVORYWji2 pic.twitter.com/57Cno0fKu5 — Kendall Valenzuela (@kvalenzuela17) November 8, 2021 Could see Semien and Stroman https://t.co/oXwmcUZbSC — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) November 8, 2021

Texas and Seattle rumored to be big spenders. Houston window closing? Oakland going rebuild? Interesting to see dynamics of AL West this winter, challengers to NYY and BOS as spenders perhaps. https://t.co/Q75qFltWFc — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) November 8, 2021

Not completely surprising. They’ve added free agents before. This is an ideal time for them to do it again. https://t.co/0BlFTxUtoZ — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) November 8, 2021

Talk is cheap, though. Actions always speak louder than words.

If the Mariners do indeed go onto be big spenders, expectations will be sky-high entering the 2022 season.