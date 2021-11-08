The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Mariners News

General view of T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners are expected to be busy this off-season as they try and shape a division-winning roster for 2022.

Though the season didn’t end how they had hoped, the Seattle Mariners were one of baseball’s surprise teams this year. They finished 90-72 and just five games behind the Astros in the AL West. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to end their 20-year postseason drought as Boston and New York finished with the final two wild card spots.

Seattle wants nothing more than to put its postseason drought to an end in 2022. The Mariners, as a result, are expected to be major spenders this off-season, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Word is the Seattle Mariners, in contention until the very end last year when they beat all expectations but without a playoff berth since 2001, are expected to be big spenders this winter.”

It’s about time the Mariners gain some traction during the off-season. The only issue is the AL West is no slouch.

The Astros will probably take a step back, but should still be in play for the postseason in 2022. The Angels, when healthy, have one of the best lineups in baseball but can’t seem to figure out their pitching situation. And don’t forget about the A’s who almost always figure out how to be in contention, despite clear roster flaws.

Will 2022 finally be the year the Mariners get over the hump and win the AL West?

Let’s look at what baseball fans are saying about Heyman’s report:

Talk is cheap, though. Actions always speak louder than words.

If the Mariners do indeed go onto be big spenders, expectations will be sky-high entering the 2022 season.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.