MLB World Reacts To Mookie Betts' Pregame Outfit Message

MLB star Mookie Betts has a message to share with the rest of the baseball world ahead of the 2022 All-Star Game.

"We Need More Black People At The Stadium," his t-shirt reads ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Betts is hoping to make baseball a more popular sport amid the African American community.

Black people made up just 7.2 percent of MLB opening rosters this season, down from 18 percent in 1991.

Here's what the baseball world is saying about Betts' mission to spread awareness:

"Dave Roberts loves the shirt Mookie Betts is wearing during the MLB All-Star Game betting practice: 'We Need More Black People at the Stadium,'" said Arash Markazi.

"I saw Mookie Betts come out without his jersey. I asked if I could take a photo of his shirt. 'We need more Black people at the stadium.,'" wrote Steve Saldivar.

"While most of the MLB All-Stars are wearing their game day uniforms already, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is wearing this shirt that says 'We need more Black people at the stadium,'" said James H. Williams.

"Mookie Betts shirt is not racist. I don’t know the stats, but there are not many minorities attending MLB games. Maybe he just wants some more support from people who look him. Love to hear his explanation though. Y’all need to simmer down! Too hot to be upset," said Miguel Jackson.

