MLB World Reacts To Nationals Asking Price For Juan Soto

When it was first announced that the Washington Nationals would entertain offers for Juan Soto, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that it'll take a "Herschel Walker deal" for a trade to get done.

On Saturday, the baseball world found out what the Nationals are hoping to receive in return for Soto.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Nationals want a combination of four-to-five prospects and major leaguers with low service time.

On one hand, some fans believe the Nationals are asking for way too much. On the other hand, we're talking about a 23-year-old superstar who is under team control through the 2024 season.

Soto has already accomplished so much since making his MLB debut in 2018. His résumé includes two All-Star appearances, a World Series ring, two Silver Slugger awards and a Home Run Derby title.

The Nationals offered a 15-year, $440 million contract extension to Soto earlier this year. However, he turned it down.

MLB fans around the world are anxious to find out what'll happen to Soto with the trade deadline less than two weeks away.