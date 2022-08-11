MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts in the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition.

Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is no longer laying down the hammer with triple-digit heat. His average fastball velocity, an electric 97.7 mph in 2019, dipped to 94.0 mph before Wednesday's start.

Per Statcast data, he's topped out at 94.3 mph tonight. That's led to him allowing six hits, including a 107.9-mph single from rookie J.J. Bleday. Two lineouts also went for a triple-digit exit velocity.

Even in a quality start, Phillies fans don't love what they're seeing from Syndergaard.

It doesn't help that Syndergaard began his Phillies career by surrendering 11 hits and four runs to a depleted Washington Nationals lineup missing the traded Juan Soto and Josh Bell. He has a 3.96 ERA this season with 92 hits allowed in 91 innings.

The 29-year-old also has just 70 strikeouts, an alarming dip for a former flamethrower averaging over a strikeout per inning during his career.

Although no longer a dominant ace, Syndergaard could still be a useful mid-level starter for the Phillies. Yet their six-game winning streak is in jeopardy, as they're getting shut out by NL Cy Young Award front-runner Sandy Alcantara at Citizens Bank Park.