MLB World Reacts To Nolan Ryan Anniversary Video

On Aug 4. 1993, Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura were involved in one of the most famous brawls in MLB history.

Ventura was very upset about being plunked by Ryan. After taking a few steps towards first base, he decided to charge at the veteran pitcher.

Ryan wasted no time getting Ventura in a headlock and unloading some hits on him. Though he unleashed a flurry of hits on Ventura, he claims he had no personal issue with him.

"It was just self-preservation," Ryan said after the game. "I didn't expect that to happen. I was just trying to pitch him inside. You don't have time to think, you just react. I'm not a big believer in fights, but we'll do what it takes to win. ... I have nothing against Robin Ventura. The next time I face him, it won't even cross my mind."

MLB fans are celebrating the 29th anniversary of this iconic brawl.

"This one never gets old," a fan said.

"Only guy to get 6 hits off Nolan Ryan in a game," another fan wrote.

"That man got put in a headlock and absolutely pummeled lol still one of my favorite baseball skirmishes all time," a third fan tweeted.

Ryan actually stayed in the game and earned the win.

As for Ventura, he told reporters that Ryan purposely hit him.