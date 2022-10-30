MLB World Reacts To 'Perfect' Umpire Game News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Umpire Pat Hoberg #31 watches the ball hit by Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It's not just the players who have to step their game up during the World Series. Umpires have to bring it as well.

Pat Hoberg, the home plate umpire in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, certainly seems to have done that.

According to the Ump Scorecards Twitter account, which grades ump performances, Hoberg called all 129 taken pitches correctly during the Astros' 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

That's impressive, especially considering the criticism surrounding the umpiring throughout the playoffs.

Hoberg is getting his share of love from MLB Twitter, and it's well-deserved.

"They say the postseason is where heroes are born. Pat Hoberg now has the 2nd perfect game in World Series history," said Yankees fan account @PlayoffTanaka.

"In his World Series debut! and his friends and family were there to see it!" said Cespedes Family BBQ.

"Best umpire in the league showed up under the bright lights," added a Phillies fan account.

"What a beast. Pulling this off in the World Series is a boss move," said another Twitter user.

An average MLB umpire would have missed about 9 balls and strikes calls last night. Pat Hoberg missed none," said Codify Baseball.

What a night for the 36-year-old ump.