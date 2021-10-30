MLB World Reacts To President Donald Trump News

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that former President Donald Trump would attend Game 4 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

According to a report from the USA Today, Trump called the Braves about attending the game. “He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,’’ Atlanta CEO Terry McGuirk said. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.’’

According to the report, Trump will not be sitting with MLB or club officials. Instead, the former president will be in his very own suite. “We are going to give him his own suite,’’ McGuirk said.

When asked if he was concerned about Trump having a polarizing presence, the Braves executive said the team is open to hosting anyone. “We are apolitical,’’ McGuirk said. “We’re open to anyone coming. It’s great that he wants to come to our game.’’

Like him or not, Trump is a past president and a polarizing one at that. As such, the reactions on social media to learning he would be in attendance at Game 4 were something.

One reporter noted that Trump called for his supporters to boycott the sport just a few months ago.

Others on social media know they’re in for a show, no matter what happens on Saturday night.

First pitch of Game 4 is set for 8:09 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.