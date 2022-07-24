MLB World Reacts To Red Sox's Performance As Of Late

BOSTON, MA - MAY 5: Overall view of Fenway Park during a game between between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park May 5, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox trail the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 in the bottom of the sixth at Fenway this afternoon. If the result holds, Boston will fall to 48-48 on the season.

Boston's recent fall has been precipitous. They're on the verge of losing for the ninth time in 10 games and the 17th in their last 23. On July 4, they were 10 games over .500; now, they're fading out of the playoff race.

A quick Twitter search of "Red Sox sell" reveals a combination of people speculating that the team may ship off assets before next week's trade deadline and others suggesting team owner John Henry get rid of his stake in the franchise.

It will definitely be fascinating to see what direction the Red Sox go in at this year's deadline. On one hand, they are plummeting like an anchor.

On the other hand, Boston entered today only three games out of a Wild Card spot, so it's conceivable they may still try to push for the postseason.

It will likely depend on how the next few games go.